Chatting to Kate Fisher Art

I cannot believe it is July already! It has been a few weeks since I last posted on here but the break has been exactly what I needed. I have been working hard behind the scenes on some exciting interior projects and I also had a lovely chat to one of my favourite budding artists Kate Fisher.

I wanted to feature Kate on my blog for a few reasons. One, because so many people ask about the paintings in my bedroom. Two, we have a great discount to offer my readers. Three, because I have the utmost respect for artists like her who have taken a leap and created a business doing something they’re truly passionate about. I was an art student at high school and University (Photo Media) so I know that pursuing a career in the creative industries can be challenging but fulfilling at the same time.

The two paintings in my bedroom get a lot of love on Instagram and although I have the originals (lucky me,) Kate had them professionally photographed and made into prints . The two pieces hung in my master bedroom are called Sage for Days I and II. I have also seen the Nordic Sky- Storm I and II in person because they’re going into a client’s home very soon. The quality is stunning and you can view all Kate’s fine art prints here and original artworks here.

Below are some questions I asked Kate in our chat the other day and further down is a generous discount code that my readers can use in her online store for the month of July.

So tell us a bit about yourself.

Well, I am a wife and a mum to two adorable (but cheeky) little boys who I couldn’t live without. I’m also an indoor plant fanatic and a recovering chocoholic who adores creating things. When I was nineteen I started a kids party and event company which I ran until I sold the business at the beginning of this year. My passion for painting was reignited and as a result Kate Fisher Art was born.

How long have you been painting for?

I loved to draw as a child and then painted a lot when I was in high school. I had one of my portraits in an art show when I graduated but after that I didn’t paint for a long time because of business demands at the time. About 18 months ago, I realised I needed to inject some creative energy back into my life – so I started painting again.

What do you love most about it?

EVERYTHING! The process itself is super fun, but challenging at the same time! Most of all, I love that art has so much power to change the mood and energy of a room and it’s occupants. I know I’ve done my job when customers feel like their new artwork has created a happier, more relaxed environment at home.

What are the biggest challenges you face on a day to day basis?

I’m sure a lot of people can relate but balancing work, motherhood and family life can be tricky, especially when working from a home studio. So much time is invested into the ‘business’ side of things that it can become hard to just say “Right enough! It’s time to paint and everything else can wait.”

Do you have any advice for someone wanting to give painting a go?

Just kick yourself in the butt and do it! If you don’t know where to start, you can find some great painting tutorials on YouTube – or sign up for a night class somewhere local.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

I’m usually always drawn to colour first. Colour catches my eye everywhere- sometimes it is a patterned fabric and other times, an interior palette in a magazine. I also love nature and would one day love to build a house with a studio that is surrounded by beautiful green tropical trees and plants.

Lastly, Has social media been a positive influence on your business?

Yes. I adore Instagram! The people are so friendly and the constant support/ encouragement always amazes me. It’s a great community filled with like-minded people and it has been really beneficial to my business! Styling my artwork can be time consuming but I get a lot of great feedback from my customers saying it helps them better visualise the colours and get an idea of the different sizes available online.

Isn’t she fab? For the whole month of July my readers can get 20% off their order when entering the code word OHEIGHTOHNINE20 at the checkout. Kate also offers a $25.00 voucher, sent straight to your inbox when signing up to her email list. The two offers cannot be used in conjunction with each other but you can weigh up whichever saves you more money!!

Have a lovely week everyone.

Much Love,

T xx

Artist Images by Jade Norwood

Sage for Days I and II are products of a mutual collaboration between Oh Eight Oh Nine and Kate Fisher Art.