Happy Monday everyone.

A couple of months ago I posted about my favourite Children’s beds and I had a lot of great feedback from it. Quite a few people requested a similar post listing my favourite cots, so over the past few weeks I have compiled a collection of cot/bassinet designs that are available on the Australian market. They are listed below with easy shopping links for all the mumma’s needing a new cot or wanting to update their baby’s old one.

I have also tried to find beautiful images to represent each design so please have a squizz at the photo sources at the end of this blog post. I hope you love them as much as I do.

1.png

The stunning Kalon Studios ‘Caravan Crib’ is one of my favourite cots! It has a simple yet classic design which oozes style and is suitable for either gender!… Oh and the best part is that you can take the front rail off (or all four rails) and convert it into an adorable toddler bed.

The Oeuf NYC ‘Sparrow Cot’ comes in a few different colours including white, grey and birch. I love using Oeuf NYC products because the quality is great and you can pair it back with other furniture in the sparrow range.

JESSICA HANSON.png

The Leander cot has been in the spotlight for a few years now, however, it is clear to see why! The shape and overall design gives such a sleek Scandinavian feel. It can be easily converted into a toddler bed and an additional extension kit/mattress can be purchased so that the toddler bed becomes a Junior size bed. With 5 different configurations available, it is an investment piece you will have for many years.

feature1.jpg

Oh Gosh, I just had to include this gorgeous bassinet from Byron Bay Hanging Chairs. It would be a crime not to, right? The shape, material, size, everything…. even the wheels are so beautiful. The convenience of having wheels on a bassinet is so handy when bub is a newborn, especially if you feed in another room. Eg I fed Chet in our Theatre room, burped, then put him to sleep and wheeled him back into our room.

xavier.png

The Oeuf ‘Rhea Cot’ is one of my favourite cots because it incorporates both wood and white tones in one design. It works perfectly back with other Oeuf products and has a classic/ timeless shape. It can also convert into a toddler bed if you purchase the additional conversion kit.

babyletto.png

If you love the above cot, but want something a little more feminine looking the Baby Letto ‘Lolly Cot’ will be right up your ally. It features the wood/white contrast but with a more delicate leg design. There are also black/ timber and grey/ timber colour options available- all at a great price!!!

3.png

While we are on the topic of girly cots, the ‘Blythe Crib’ from Pottery Barn Kids is the epitome of feminine. The detailing in the wood, the upholstery, buttons and tufts, even the colour ‘Vintage Grey’ is stunning.

plyroom.png

The ‘Ava Cot’ from Plyroom has so many incredible details. The entire unit is made from sustainably forested European Birch ply which means there are no MDF components or metal fixings. Not only can it be converted into a toddler bed, it can also transform into a children’s desk! Genius!!

ceramics_kcta9n.jpg

The ‘Sniglar Cot’ from IKEA is the most affordable and versatile design I have featured in this post. At only $119AUD you really cannot go wrong with this simple solid beech cot. You will get plenty of inspo if you type it into Pinterest, including projects where people have painted the rails to suit their nursery palette.

Stokke.png

The ‘Sleepi Bed’ by Stokke is another popular design among expecting mums. The shape gives an unconventional look and the canopy is oh-so-cute. As I mentioned above, I found wheels super handy when Chet was a baby…  My best friend actually has this bassinet/ cot and I know she loves the convenience of the wheels too.

bree leach.png

My second bassinet feature goes to the gorgeous ‘Macrame Bassinet’ from Olli Ella. If you’re a fan of vintage/ boho style, you need to check this one out. It is a beautiful design that could easily be incorporated into either a boy, girl or gender neutral nursery.

Pinterest MKL.png

The ‘Georgia Cot’ from Incy Interiors has an adorable rounded edge with beautiful spindle rails and a detailed surround. Incy also have a large range of gorgeous cots including the rose gold metal cot which has been hugely popular over the past couple of years.

_MG_4826.png

Last, but definitely not least is this gorgeous wicker bassinet from Pottery Barn Kids. If you want to replicate a vintage inspired nursery this style is perfect and it also comes in a darker Taupe colour. The mattress comes included in the price and the basket also comes off the base so you can use it as a sleep basket in another room.

Well I hope this list has helped someone discover a new brand or design they may like to purchase for their little love. With so many cots on the Australian market I really did have a hard time narrowing these down. I could have easily listed 20 or more, but I would be writing this blog post for another week haha. One last note before signing off for the day… Make sure to read up and do some research on whichever design you want to buy before making the purchase. A copy of the Australian safety guidelines can be found here.

Have a lovely afternoon and a productive week ahead.

Thomas’s Toddler Bedroom

Happy weekend everyone,

I’m excited to finally give you a room tour of Thomas’s toddler bedroom today. I designed, installed and styled this fun-filled space for Thomas late last year and I have been itching to show you some more images. I have waited a little while to pop this room up on the blog because it is featured in the printed annual edition of Minty Magazine . Now you can see it either right here, or in print on the Minty Magazine website.

Jemma and Ben contacted me in August last year to design a beautiful Toddler Bedroom for Thomas, to celebrate becoming a big brother. They also wanted to make it an opportunity to transition him into the newly renovated two story home and a ‘big boy bed.’ In addition we also recently completed Christian’s Nursery (who is Thomas’s baby brother) that you can find on my blog here.

Yes I know you’re all probably thinking, “the wallpaper is the same as Chet’s,” but I actually specified and installed it in Thomas’s room first. I loved it so much in here that I ordered some for Chet’s room a few months later. Thankfully Jemma didn’t mind and we still remain buddies haha 😉

Below are the before images of what the room looked like when Jemma contacted me.

thomas-room-4

Thomas room 2.JPG

thomas-room-1

3

7

We wanted to keep both of the boy’s rooms consistent so we used Oeuf NYC Furniture from Urban Baby Shop. I specified the Oeuf Perch Toddler Bed because Thomas was still in a Cot and it is ‘Cot Size’ not ‘Single Size’ to ensure the smoothest transition possible. Another pro was that the front rail adds extra security without compromising the look of the overall design. The room has a huge built in wardrobe so a dresser wasn’t necessary. Instead, I chose the Oeuf Mini Library because in our initial meeting Jemma said, “Thomas has lots of books and toys,”- Perfecto!

As an alternative to using a traditional rectangle rug, I chose a gorgeous, plush Triple Icelandic Sheepskin from Hides Of Excellence. It fits the space perfectly and ties back with the texture of the Baby Alpaca Artwork. It also creates a cosy area on the floor where Thomas can play and read whenever he wants.

*Please note* when decorating nurseries you need to read through the SIDS guidelines first and be mindful of putting wool/ natural fibers in a baby’s room. Thomas is 2 years old so this rug is a beautiful (and safe) addition to his new room.

5

I adore how the colours work so well with each other in this room. The floor cushion works back beautifully with the bedding and the leather cushion is the perfect compliment to the alpaca artwork. If you don’t want to follow a generic theme (like in Thomas and Chet’s room) try and choose a consistent colour palette so the room has unity. Sticking to fairly neutral palette with pops of colour will ensure that the room looks fun and inviting but also has a tonne of versatility for years to come.

Well I hope you like Thomas’s Toddler Bedroom as much as we do and sorry it took a while to upload to the blog! I was so excited about seeing it in print that I forgot to post sooner. Stay tuned for another three gorgeous boy’s bedrooms coming soon, alongside three girl’s bedrooms eek!!

If you would like me to create a dream space for your little love, please feel free to contact me via email here.  If you would like to view the suppliers please keep scrolling to the end of this post.

Have a relaxing weekend.

Much Love

T xx

9

6

1

12

10

4

Layer Up- 10 Lovely Throws

2.png

Happy Monday!

With winter fast approaching it’s time to layer up those beds, lounges and occasional chairs with some beautiful throws, don’t you think? I personally love the cooler months and more so that I get to create warm, cosy rooms within our home. One of the best ways to create warmth in your interior is to introduce a blanket or throw, but with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming. This is where I come in! Today I want to share my favourite 10 throws available at your closest Vicinty Centre. You can find your nearest store here.

Personally I don’t ever style a bed or lounge without some sort of throw, especially in autumn/ winter. It can be a chunky knit, thin linen throw or even a sheepskin hide- anything to add another layer and texture to the space… I have even styled a hide on our dining room bench. It doesn’t stay there when we eat but I love the way it softens the hard lines of the wood and creates a warm, cosy setting. Imagine the below picture without one! The entire space just wouldn’t look as nice.

5.png

Anyway, I made it my mission to find you 10 beautiful throws from Vicinity Centres, just in time for winter. I’m going to apologise in advance though because I’m really struggling to narrow them down. 10 may become 15, or 20 very easily! So, what I will do is showcase my faves from various retailers in various price points… some budget friendly and some more expensive. Oh and I’ll quickly just mention that so many stores are having awesome sales at the moment, which was even more dangerous!… Like I need an excuse to buy more linen!

Here is my top 10:

Okay, so I couldn’t narrow it down to just 10 because they’re all different and beautiful in their own way! Whether you want to layer with a chunky knit, sheepskin, velvet, waffle or cotton weave, that list seriously has you covered! There are so many gorgeous textures and warm colours to have a look at and I hope you like my selections. Have fun shopping and creating some warm, cosy layers in your home this winter.

Much Love,

T xx

PS- I have my eye on #11 and at $25.00 I should just buy it now, shouldn’t I?

Ella’s Teenage Bedroom Makeover

ella's bedroom.png

Happy Friday everyone!

I’ve been a bit quiet the past couple of weeks with a load of briefs and design concepts to work through. In saying that, today I would love to show you some pictures of Ella’s new teenage bedroom. My clients Narelle and Andrew contacted me a couple of months ago to give me the rundown of what Ella imagines her dream space to look like. The outcome reflects her personality perfectly and it is a versatile room that she can grow with throughout her teenage years.

I was super excited to start this project because I created Kate’s teenage bedroom last year (Ella’s older sister.). We have loosely replicated the furniture layout to match Kate’s, however, the two rooms look so different. Cohesive, yet different! We decorated both spaces using some budget friendly pieces to ensure that we maintained two realistic teenage bedrooms. We all know that teens go through phases, and lots of them!!! Heck I remember listening to Ciara one minute… and My Chemical Romance the next (lol!!!!!)

Here are the before images of Ella’s old room.

image1e.png

image3e copy.png

image2e

Ella liked the idea of an urban bedroom so we chose to decorate the room in this style instead of furnishing it head to toe in themed product. If I had chosen either rustic wood or metal furniture, Ella would be tied to this particular style for several years. Whereas, by keeping the furniture simple and fairly modern, the room has versatility and can easily be redecorated if Ella grows out of the urban style. This is also a good option if you like to follow seasonal trends.

One of our ‘must have items’ was the Ivory and Deene hammock chair. The room is quite small so we saved a tonne of floor space by having a hanging chair instead of a regular occasional chair. Ella can also slide the leather ottoman underneath the hammock so it is out of the way when not in use. Other than being a great space saver, I chose this piece because it fits the look perfectly… Oh and did I mention it’s only $79.00 Whattttt?!  Please note that we added support beams in the roof for extra safety. It’s easy if you know what you’re doing. 

5 copy

7

Another product we had to have in Ella’s room was the You Rock poster from Seek and Style. When I showed Narelle it was an instant YES and she stated that it could actually be Ella in the image!! Shorts and Dr Marten’s (or Converse) are her thing, so the poster was totally fitting for her new space. I also strung up a polaroid photo wall behind the hammock chair, however, I didn’t photograph this in detail because I don’t feel right putting her personal memories all over my blog. You can kind of see the twinkle lights in the above image though 🙂

Ella and her family were so happy with the end result and of course I am too. Especially when taking into consideration that a lot of these products are budget friendly. It goes to show if you choose wisely and decorate with a particular theme or colour palette in mind, you can produce a lovely room for less than you think.  If you would like help with a bedroom makeover please feel free to contact me and say, “hiii.” Contact Details here. If you would like to shop the look of this bedroom, I have listed some suppliers at the bottom of this blog post.

Have a lovely weekend.

Much Love,

T x

6

1

2.png

9 copy.png

10.png

3

5M7B1286 copy.png

11.png

8.png

Christian’s Nursery

10.png

Happy Monday!!

Two weeks ago I showed you some snaps of Chet’s room and the response was so amazing. Thank you for stopping by and also commenting on my instagram photos. It was and still is, a work in progress but I think that will always be the case when you work in interiors. Luckily I have other children’s rooms to create magic in and I was over the moon to install Christian’s nursery recently.

This is the second boy’s room I have done for Jemma and Ben, and I honestly could not wish for nicer clients. Jemma- you’re awesome! Thank you for trusting me and never doubting my ideas (and there’s a lot of them.) Anyway, I also created their son Thomas’s toddler bedroom late last year which was featured in the Annual Edition of Minty Magazine. I will blog about it in the coming weeks but if you can’t wait for the post to go live, you can grab a magazine copy here.

When designing this nursery, the idea was to create a soft, cosy space that is versatile enough to become a toddler bedroom in a couple of years time. We also wanted to keep the look of both boy’s bedrooms consistent so we chose Oeuf NYC furniture again. This ensures that the furniture style and colours are the same in both rooms, however the individual pieces are different.

7 copy.png

We started from scratch and the only thing Jemma had already purchased for the room was the Moln Clouds wallpaper. This was music to my ears because I have seen it in person (in my friend’s little girl’s nursery) and it’s so dreamy. We wanted to stick to a fairly neutral colour palette but also bring in warmth by adding beige and taupe alongside the grey. I used lots of textured pieces like the Jujo Baby blankets and Hides of Excellence hide to create lush layers, which added to the cosy look we wanted to achieve.

One thing Jemma really wanted to incorporate into the room was a rocking chair. You can’t go past the quality and versatility of a Hobbe rocking chair, so we locked this firmly in as one of our first purchases. The grey upholstery works perfectly back with the wallpaper, where the white legs suit the timber finish of the cot, framed artwork and dresser. If you’re looking for a comfortable and well crafted nursing chair, this rocker is definitely worth looking at.

I am really happy with the way Christian's nursery turned out and more importantly Jemma and the family love it. It makes my job even more satisfying knowing it is exactly what my client's dreamed of. I suppose I should show you some more images and start listing all my fabulous suppliers. I hope you have a lovely week!

Much Love,

T x

4.png

6.png

3

8.png

5.png

1.png

11.png

9

Cute Corner

kidostoreblog.png

Happy Friday everyone!

Just a really quick entry for this afternoon because I don’t want to spam you with a novel caption on Instagram haha. Today, I created a really sweet corner in our living room for Chet, where he can play, craft and not fall asleep haha. Yes I said “not” (am I insane?) I’ll let you know why below- it won’t be long I promise.

Our home is a 4×2 however it’s not overly big at all. It’s just a nice small home we can enjoy as a family, until we build again one day. I have thought about creating a playroom in my study (which is the 4th room) but I know he wouldn’t use it because he likes being able to see me. He won’t even play outside unless I am with him and that’s totally fine. He’s still little and I love that he wants to ‘hang’ around me because I know it won’t last forever. Recently I have been sticking him in front of the TV in the theatre room while I cook dinner at 5:30 but this week it has been backfiring on me.

Chet doesn’t have a nap anymore… He will refuse a day nap for hours and the only way he’ll ever fall asleep is in the car orrrrr…. at 5:30 when I’m cooking dinner eep. Everyone knows that there is no happy ending to your toddler having a 5:30pm nap. Lol! This is why I have created a little space where Chet can craft, play and watch the ipad while I’m cooking. The kitchen, dining and living room are open plan so I can keep an eye on him and make sure he’s not drawing on any of the furniture haha.

I will let you know how it goes but I hope he loves it because I spent so much on textas, pencils, crayons, coloured card, scrapbooks and glue today. The gorgeous desk is from Kido Store and the little holders are removable so they can be placed wherever you like. It’s seriously cool! You can view it here.

Anyway, that's my back-story! I'll take some more pictures soon but I won't ramble anymore because it's the weekendddd! Have a great one!!

Much Love

T xx

desk.png

