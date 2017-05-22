Happy Monday everyone.

A couple of months ago I posted about my favourite Children’s beds and I had a lot of great feedback from it. Quite a few people requested a similar post listing my favourite cots, so over the past few weeks I have compiled a collection of cot/bassinet designs that are available on the Australian market. They are listed below with easy shopping links for all the mumma’s needing a new cot or wanting to update their baby’s old one.

I have also tried to find beautiful images to represent each design so please have a squizz at the photo sources at the end of this blog post. I hope you love them as much as I do.

The stunning Kalon Studios ‘Caravan Crib’ is one of my favourite cots! It has a simple yet classic design which oozes style and is suitable for either gender!… Oh and the best part is that you can take the front rail off (or all four rails) and convert it into an adorable toddler bed.

The Oeuf NYC ‘Sparrow Cot’ comes in a few different colours including white, grey and birch. I love using Oeuf NYC products because the quality is great and you can pair it back with other furniture in the sparrow range.

The Leander cot has been in the spotlight for a few years now, however, it is clear to see why! The shape and overall design gives such a sleek Scandinavian feel. It can be easily converted into a toddler bed and an additional extension kit/mattress can be purchased so that the toddler bed becomes a Junior size bed. With 5 different configurations available, it is an investment piece you will have for many years.

Oh Gosh, I just had to include this gorgeous bassinet from Byron Bay Hanging Chairs. It would be a crime not to, right? The shape, material, size, everything…. even the wheels are so beautiful. The convenience of having wheels on a bassinet is so handy when bub is a newborn, especially if you feed in another room. Eg I fed Chet in our Theatre room, burped, then put him to sleep and wheeled him back into our room.

The Oeuf ‘Rhea Cot’ is one of my favourite cots because it incorporates both wood and white tones in one design. It works perfectly back with other Oeuf products and has a classic/ timeless shape. It can also convert into a toddler bed if you purchase the additional conversion kit.

If you love the above cot, but want something a little more feminine looking the Baby Letto ‘Lolly Cot’ will be right up your ally. It features the wood/white contrast but with a more delicate leg design. There are also black/ timber and grey/ timber colour options available- all at a great price!!!

While we are on the topic of girly cots, the ‘Blythe Crib’ from Pottery Barn Kids is the epitome of feminine. The detailing in the wood, the upholstery, buttons and tufts, even the colour ‘Vintage Grey’ is stunning.

The ‘Ava Cot’ from Plyroom has so many incredible details. The entire unit is made from sustainably forested European Birch ply which means there are no MDF components or metal fixings. Not only can it be converted into a toddler bed, it can also transform into a children’s desk! Genius!!

The ‘Sniglar Cot’ from IKEA is the most affordable and versatile design I have featured in this post. At only $119AUD you really cannot go wrong with this simple solid beech cot. You will get plenty of inspo if you type it into Pinterest, including projects where people have painted the rails to suit their nursery palette.

The ‘Sleepi Bed’ by Stokke is another popular design among expecting mums. The shape gives an unconventional look and the canopy is oh-so-cute. As I mentioned above, I found wheels super handy when Chet was a baby… My best friend actually has this bassinet/ cot and I know she loves the convenience of the wheels too.

My second bassinet feature goes to the gorgeous ‘Macrame Bassinet’ from Olli Ella. If you’re a fan of vintage/ boho style, you need to check this one out. It is a beautiful design that could easily be incorporated into either a boy, girl or gender neutral nursery.

The ‘Georgia Cot’ from Incy Interiors has an adorable rounded edge with beautiful spindle rails and a detailed surround. Incy also have a large range of gorgeous cots including the rose gold metal cot which has been hugely popular over the past couple of years.

Last, but definitely not least is this gorgeous wicker bassinet from Pottery Barn Kids. If you want to replicate a vintage inspired nursery this style is perfect and it also comes in a darker Taupe colour. The mattress comes included in the price and the basket also comes off the base so you can use it as a sleep basket in another room.

Well I hope this list has helped someone discover a new brand or design they may like to purchase for their little love. With so many cots on the Australian market I really did have a hard time narrowing these down. I could have easily listed 20 or more, but I would be writing this blog post for another week haha. One last note before signing off for the day… Make sure to read up and do some research on whichever design you want to buy before making the purchase. A copy of the Australian safety guidelines can be found here.

